Religious groups join UN's 'Stand Up for Children in War' campaign

(Photo: Ivars Kupcis/WCC)World Council of Churches general secretary Rev. Jerry Pillay speaks at the high-level event "Stand Up for Children in War" at the UNHCR office in Geneva, on Sept. 22, 2025.

A UN-hosted high-level event has provided a platform to come together to examine how to prevent and address violations against children swept into armed conflict, with worldwide religious organizations joining the campaign.

The Sept.22 meeting was part of the "Stand Up for Children in War" campaign, co-signed by more than 130 partner organisations, including the World Council of Churches, the Lutheran World Federation. and many other religious groups.

Groups at the meeting shared the current grave situation, noting that more than half of the world's displaced population are children, according to the 2024 UN Report on Armed Conflict and Children.

WCC general secretary Rev. Jerry Pillay speaks at the high-level event "Stand Up for Children in War" at the UNHCR office in Geneva, 22 September 2025. Photo: Ivars Kupcis/WCC

"Words fail to capture what it means for an innocent child to die in war," he said. "The consequences are carried across generations and societies."

Pillay emphasised the importance of working together, and he invited churches to take initiatives such as strengthening awareness and advocacy.

He also urged collaborating for strategic engagement; creating and fostering effective channels of dialogue with political leaders; calling for ceasefires and the safeguarding of schools; and other actions.

"Simple initiatives can make a difference in safeguarding and protecting children in times of war," Pillay urged.

The reports also show that sexual violence, family separation, trafficking, and abuse are all rising to alarming levels.

The Lutheran World Federation said "On the occasion of World Peace Day it is joining a call by faith leaders, agencies of the United Nations, and civil society that urgently demands to better protect children trapped in armed conflict.

The LWF said that the campaign responds to a stark reality: 473 million children worldwide live in conflict zones today, and 48.8 million have been displaced.

In 2024, the United Nations documented and verified 41,370 serious rights violations against children, the highest number recorded in the past 25 years.

"As people of faith, we pray and work for peace, always protecting those most vulnerable," said LWF general secretary, Rev.

"Every child is loved by God and as a communion, we work for the protection of children, always affirming their dignity."

Arigatou International president Rev. Keishi Miyamoto, via a video message, noted that children are our future and a precious asset. "It is therefore urgent that we intensify our prayers and our actions, and call on the international community to protect children," he said.

Miyamoto serves as the Spiritual Director of Myochikai, a Buddhist organization in Japan that established Arigatou International to build a better world for children.

Those gathered at the UN meeting observed a moment of silence for children who have been killed in conflict.

Florence Raymonde J. Gaspar shared a special statement on behalf of the UN office on Children and Armed Conflict.

"Standing up for children in war is more urgent than ever," she said. "Children pay the highest price in wars. As we speak, 473 million children are living in conflict," she said.

Among other religious organizations supporting the "Stand Up for Children in War" campaign are: Catholic Relief Services, Islamic Relief Worldwide, Mennonite World Conference, Latter-day Saints' Charities, Shanti Ashram, International Network of Engaged Buddhists, Globe Ethics, the Muslim Council of Elders, and the World Evangelical Alliance.