Village leaders ban Christian family from Indian village for refusing to convert to Hinduism

A Hindu-majority village in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh has banned a Christian family from living there after they refused to convert to Hinduism, the religion that almost 80 percent of Indians follow.

According to International Christian Concern, a man named as Vikram, his wife, and their five children faithfully followed Jesus in their Hindu-majority village in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh, but suddenly, on June 16, their faith was challenged.

The case of Vikram's family is not a one off in India where Christians make up 2.3 percent of the population..

In April, UCA, the Catholic news service, reported that two Christian families that refused to renounce their faith were forced to leave their Hindu-majority tribal village in eastern Odisha state after they were denied basic facilities such as water.

In the latest case village leaders confronted Vikram and told him that his family had to convert to Hinduism, or they would be banned from the village.

"When Vikram said that his family would not leave Christ, the leaders quickly called for a public gathering," ICC reported.

During the meeting, one of the leaders said that Vikram's family members were Christians and they officially declared that his family would be expelled from the village since they would not convert to Hinduism.

"Soon, a mob formed. The angry villagers stormed Vikram's home and threw his family's food and other belongings into the road," said ICC.

"Some villagers abused the couple's three daughters."

The Chrisitan advocacy group said that as in similar attacks that occur throughout India and increasingly in Chhattisgarh, the aim of the destruction and violence was to pressure the family to convert to Hinduism through a ceremony called "Ghar Wapsi," which means "homecoming."

According to ICC, from the federal government down, there is a strong push for India to become a Hindu-only nation.

"This is not the first time they've been attacked," a local Christian leader familiar with the situation said. "This is the fifth village meeting held to pressure the family into Ghar Wapsi."

The following day, Vikram visited the local police station to report the attack.

Officers visited his village and advised the villagers to allow the family to return to their home.

The villagers refused, declaring that the family would not be welcomed back unless they renounced Christianity.

Police have taken no further action.

ICC said Vikram's family initially built a temporary shelter in a forest a few miles from their village.

After hearing the family's story, International Christian Concern staffers provided food, clothing, and short-term housing.

Since the rise of Hindu nationalist influence in the state governance, many Christians throughout the state are facing threats, social boycotts, and forced displacement.

Chhattisgarh is one of 11 Indian states with anti-conversion laws in place.

Such laws, that are meant to prevent forced conversions, are often weaponized to target and intimidate minority communities, especially Christians.