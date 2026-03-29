Sarah Mullally installed as 106th archbishop of Canterbury, first woman to take the position

(Photo credit: Lambeth Palace)Archbishop Sarah Mullally at her installation as the first woman to be the Archbishop of Canterbury, viewed as the de facto head of the Anglican Communion on March 25, 2026.

The Church of England has installed Sarah Mullally as the 106th archbishop of Canterbury, the first woman to take on the role in the nearly 1,500-year history of the church, becoming the de facto head of the Anglican communion.

Mullally was installed on March 25 at a service at Canterbury Cathedral, attended by leaders from across the Anglican Communion and the Prince and Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton and Prince William, members of Britain's Royal family.

"I make this journey both on a personal level ... but more significantly, I make this journey with others and in the footsteps of the past," she said, referring to Thomas Becket, who served as archbishop of Canterbury 850 years ago.

Becket is known for his conflict with England's King Henry II over the rights and privileges of the Church and was murdered by followers of the king in Canterbury Cathedral in 1170.

"Today, I think of the many thousands of unknown Christians who have trodden these same paths since, and not just on this ancient land, but all across the world. People walk the pilgrim paths of faith each and every day."

All the previous 105 previous Archbishops of Canterbury have been men, starting with St. Augustine in 597 AD.

Women were only allowed to become priests in the Church of England 32 years ago, in 1994.

Previously the bishop of London, Mullally was educated at a state school and was a former National Health Service worker who rose to become England's chief nursing officer.

CANCER-TREATIING NURSE

Mullally, aged 63, was ordained to the priesthood in 2001 after a career as a nurse treating cancer patients and had served as the bishop of London since 2018.

"Regardless of gender, she is a very different prospect from her Old Etonian predecessor, Justin Welby," Britain's Guardian newspaper commented.

Addressing some 2,000 guests at the historic cathedral, she also warned against overlooking victims harmed by "the failures of those in our own Christian churches and communities."

Some traditionalists in the Church of England and the wider global Anglican Communion, particularly from Africa, continue to oppose the idea of women being priests at all.

In November 2024, Welby resigned from the prominent post amid criticism of how he handled a probe into "the most prolific serial abuser" affiliated with the Church of England.

He said in a statement that he was stepping down "in sorrow" after seeking the "gracious permission of His Majesty The King."

That was after a report commissioned by the Church of England found that he had not ensured a thorough investigation into accusations of abuse involving over 100 boys and young men at Christian camps decades ago.

The Archbishop of Canterbury is the spiritual leader of the worldwide Anglican Communion, the British sovereign is the Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the church, ceremonially heading the Church of England.

Lambeth Palace, the headquarters of the Church of England, confirmed that Archbishop Mullally is to visit Rome from April 25-28, and during the visit she will meet Pope Leo at the Vatican, The Tablet reported.

According to Wikipedia, the Anglican Communion had approximately 85–110 million members in 2025.