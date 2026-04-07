Pakistan authorities request 25,000 Christians to move in Islamabad, giving no reason

(Photo: Courtesy Gatestone Institute)Shama Bibi (left) and Shahzad Masih, a Christian couple and parents of three children, were burned to death by a Muslim lynch mob in Pakistan because of a blasphemy accusation in 2014.

A group of 25,000 Christians in Islamabad, Pakistan, are being asked suddenly to leave their homes by the nation's Islamic authorities, some years after a teenage Christian had been falsely accused some time ago of blasphemy.

Christian families living in the capital city were told that they must leave within a few days, International Christian Concern reports.

The families were resettled in Islamabad after the Rimsha Masih case in 2013, during which Masih, then a 14-year-old girl, was arrested on blasphemy charges.

Authorities claimed that she desecrated pages from the Quran.

"These are entire families who have been living here for years, and now they are being asked to vacate without any clear plan for where they will go," said ICC.

"It is important to understand how these families came here. Many of them were settled in these areas by the government after the Rimsha Masih case. At that time, a young Christian girl was falsely accused, and it created serious threats against the Christian community.

"For their safety, families were moved to these colonies so they could live without fear. Since then, they have been living here and have built their homes and lives."

Now, the authorities who settled the Christians there are asking them to leave.

Yet, there is no appropriate resettlement plan, no alternative land, and no clear compensation being offered to these families.

This has raised serious concerns among the community.

Christian leaders and representatives have spoken out against the decision and have organised prayer gatherings.

Leaders are asking the government to stop the evictions and to provide a fair solution. They are also raising this issue at higher levels to ensure it is addressed properly.

ICC said that many people are not going to work because they are afraid that while they are away, their homes might be demolished.

Most of these families belong to low-income backgrounds. They work in jobs such as sanitation, domestic work, and other day labor.

Missing work even for a day is difficult for them, but the fear of losing their homes is even greater.

Of Pakistan's population of around 257 million, Muslim's account for 96.4 percent, Hindus 1.6 percent, and Christians 1.4 percent according to the OpenFactBook.