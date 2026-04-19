World and Asian churches' bodies dismayed at violence against protestors in Myanmar

(Photo: Cardinal Charles Maung Bo of Myanmar)Catholic faithful in Myanmar in March 2026.

The World Council of Churches and the Christian Conference of Asia have expressed profound dismay at the ongoing violence and the brutal attacks by military and security forces against peaceful protesters in Myanmar.

They had issued a joint statement on March 31, expressing profound dismay at the ongoing violence and the brutal attacks by military and security forces against peaceful protesters in Myanmar.

The Myanmar military junta seized power on Feb. 1, 2021.

They have detained many officials and ruling party leaders, including the country's de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and declared a state of emergency. Aung San Suu Kyi is currently jailed.

"The opposition to the coup is supported by a large section of people across the country who lived in freedom in a relatively peaceful situation for a decade," reads the statement.

"People from all walks of life, such as civil servants, students, the working class, as well as religious leaders, including Buddhist monks, became part of nationwide protests, and a mass campaign of civil disobedience ensued against the junta."

The appeal calls on the UN Security Council and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to promptly act and to hold the military regime accountable for protecting the dignity and human rights of the people of Myanmar.

"The people of Myanmar need help from the international community to overcome their painful situation," the statement reads.

"The international community needs to act urgently with constructive actions to ratchet up pressure on the Myanmar military to disengage and withdraw from barbarous acts."

The churches said it is essential to release all prisoners, respect the results of the elections, and make a democratic transition in the country possible.

"May international solidarity, with prayer and action, be the sign of hope, inspired by the risen Christ, to liberate the people of Myanmar from oppression and pain," says the statement.

Meanwhile the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Myanmar has said it "raise[s] our united voice in profound solidarity" with Pope Leo XIV as the world faces "conflict, division, and uncertainty," the Herald Malaysia reports.

The bishops underscored the pope's refusal to take sides, describing him as "a clear and courageous moral voice—a shepherd speaking truth in love," whose message "transcends political alignments and national boundaries."

"Like a voice crying in the wilderness, he calls humanity back to the path of peace, justice, and reconciliation," the statement said.

They highlighted what they described as his "impartial and compassionate stance, refusing to favor any side, yet firmly upholding the dignity of every human life," framing it as a direct challenge to the logic of war.

"Peace is not the victory of one side over another, but the triumph of our shared humanity," the bishops said.

Buddhism is the predominant religion of Myanmar, practised by about 88 per cent of the population at the time of the 2014 census, while Christians make up around 6 per cent.

https://www.ebsco.com/research-starters/geography-and-cartography/myanmar

They mostly belong to the Baptist, Catholic and Anglican denominations, along with several smaller Protestant groups. Most members of the Chin, Kachin and Naga ethnic groups are Christian, as are many Karen and Karenni.