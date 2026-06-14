Bishop speaks out against threats to migrants in South Africa

(Photo: © Peter Kenny, 2017)Nelson Mandela's statue in front of the Union Buildings in Pretoria, seat of South Africa's administration.

Threats against migrants unfortunately proliferate worldwide.

Such threats are reported in the mass media from North America and Europe.

But the problem is spread much further afield.

The Vicar-General of the Anglican Church in South Africa, Bishop Stephen Diseko, has spoken out against threats and animosity against migrants in South Africa.

"While we believe that our immigration laws should be enforced, they should be implemented by the proper authorities and not vigilantes," he said according to a news release.

South Africa has long been a destination for migrants from across Africa, according to the German news site DW.

It offers many economic opportunities and relative political stability and South Africa hosts one of the largest migrant populations on the African continent.

According to Stats SA, the national statistical agency of South Africa, an estimated 3.3 million immigrants live in the country.

That's about 5.1 percent of the population of 65 million.

Other estimates, including undocumented migrants, place the figure significantly higher.

Bishop Diseko said, "We call on those who instigate and spread animosity against our fellow brothers and sisters to stop it.

"Among the migrants there are people who, due to circumstances in their home countries, have been forced to flee and seek refuge elsewhere, and in this instance they have found homes here in South Africa."

The bishop said this was a case of history repeating itself.

After the June 16 uprising by black students against apartheid 50 years ago, when South Africa was in political turmoil, the bishop said children fled the country.

"But they were not attacked; in fact, they sought and were granted refuge and hospitality in other countries," said Diseko.

Over the last few weeks, several African nations have been organising the evacuation of some of their nationals as fears of violence grow, the BBC reported.

Anti-migrant groups are demanding undocumented migrants leave the country - and have set June 30 as a deadline.

Two weeks earlier, several hundred African migrants fled their homes in the Overberg region of South Africa's Western Cape Province after reports of door-to-door intimidation, as well as the deaths of two Mozambicans in Mossel Bay.

Many sought shelter in community halls, at the beach or nearby mountains.

Some opted to return home - and another group of around 140 people has boarded buses to Malawi and Mozambique.